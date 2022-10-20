Fired Top Leader In 10 Minutes For 'Huge Integrity Violation': Wipro Boss

Mr Premji was speaking at the Nasscom Product Conclave in Bengaluru on October 19.

Barely a month after his company fired 300 employees for moonlighting, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji revealed at an event that even senior employees aren't exempt from "integrity violation". He said the tech giant fired one of its top 20 leaders within 10 minutes of finding out that they committed a "huge integrity violation".

"We made that decision in 10 minutes. It was an important role that this person ran for the organisation but when the times are tough, and you have to make those tough calls," he said, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

Mr Premji was speaking at the Nasscom Product Conclave in Bengaluru on October 19.

He did not elaborate on whether this violation was also related to moonlighting. However, he had said the mass firing was over "acts of integrity violation".

Moonlighting is a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form," Mr Premji added.

Facing flak for firing 300 employees, Wipro has doubled down on its policies against working for rival companies on the side. Chief executive Thierry Delaporte on Wednesday said that some "side jobs" are fine, but working for a competitor is a "question of ethics".