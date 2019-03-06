Fire At Government Building In Central Delhi, Security Personnel Injured

A fire broke out at the Antyodaya Bhawan in central Delhi's CGO complex.

A fire broke out at a building that houses several important government offices in central Delhi this morning. A security personnel has been injured and taken to hospital. 25 fire engines have been sent to the location near the busy Lodhi Road and the Barapullah flyover.

The blaze, which is yet to be brought under control, started on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, at the office of the Social Justice Ministry.

The fire department was alerted a little after 8:30 am.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), but he is safe now, the fire department officials said.

Many government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, Water and Sanitation Ministry, the Forest Ministry and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are housed in the Antyodaya Bhawan in the CGO complex.

The building was called Paryavaran Bhawan till 2016.