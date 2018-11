A huge cloud of smoke was seen billowing out of the lane.

A huge fire broke out in a slum in Pune's Shivajinagar area today. 30 fire engines have reached the spot to douse the fire.

A huge cloud of smoke was seen billowing out of the lane where the fire has engulfed some houses. Due to narrow lanes of the slum area, the firefighters were seen having difficulty in reaching the spot.

So far no report of any casualty has emerged. More details awaited.