Fire breaks out in Kanpur Anwarganj-Kasganj Express

Panic gripped passengers after a fire broke out in a coach of Anwarganj-Kasganj Express, officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, the incident occurred in Subhanpur village, under the limits of Bilhaur police station.

The blaze was contained hours after dousing efforts, they said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

