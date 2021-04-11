Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Market In Delhi, 8 Rescued

The fire engulfed around 250 furniture shops in the market, official said. (Representational)

Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in a furniture market in Delhi's Shastri Park in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer in Delhi Fire Service, Rajesh Shukla, "A fire broke out in a furniture market in Shastri Park. After receiving the call, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operation. 32 fire tenders were present at the spot to control the fire."

"8 people have been rescued and now the fire is under control. The fire was reported at 12:45 am and engulfed around 250 furniture and hardware shops in the market. 32 fire tenders were pressed into action and fire was brought under control by 3 am", he added.