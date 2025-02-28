Fire At Maha Kumbh Site, One Injured

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh site here late night, officials said.

At least one person with injuries was rescued and sent to a medical facility in an ambulance.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed in around 11: 30 pm.

The fire, which broke out in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge, has been contained, the Fire Department personnel on duty told.

