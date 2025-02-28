Advertisement
Fire At Maha Kumbh Site, One Injured

At least one person with injuries was rescued and sent to a medical facility in an ambulance.

Fire At Maha Kumbh Site, One Injured
Multiple fire tenders were rushed in around 11: 30 pm. (Representational)
Mahakumbh Nagar:

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh site here late night, officials said.

At least one person with injuries was rescued and sent to a medical facility in an ambulance.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed in around 11: 30 pm.

The fire, which broke out in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge, has been contained, the Fire Department personnel on duty told.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

