Fire At Chemical Factory In Dadra And Nagar Haveli's Silvassa

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 19, 2019 23:17 IST
A fire broke out a chemical factory in Silvassa, the capital of Dadar and Nagar Haveli today.


Silvassa: 

A fire broke out a chemical factory in Silvassa, the capital of Dadar and Nagar Haveli today, news agency ANI reported. Eight fire engines are at the spot.

Pictures of the fire, released by ANI, show massive flames and dense smoke rising up to the sky. 

More details are awaited.



