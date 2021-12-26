FIR Not Enough: Navjot Sidhu Calls For Akali Leader's Arrest In Drug Case

Navjot Sidhu dared Bikram Singh Majithia to come out and face the law (File)

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said he won't rest until senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, is arrested.

Just registering an FIR against Bikram Majithia is not enough, he said, addressing a public meeting in Gurdaspur.

Taking a jibe at the senior Akali Dal leader, Navjot Sidhu dared him to come out and face the law.

"Where are you Bikram Majithia?" he asked, adding, "If you have guts, be at home. Are you scared?"

In his address, the state Congress Chief batted for his 'Punjab model' of governance and promised to provide minimum support price on pulses and oilseeds if his party returns to power in the state.

Sharpening his attack against Majithia, Mr Sidhu said, "Nothing will happen with the FIR. Unless he (Majithia) is arrested, Sidhu will not rest."

Bikram Singh Majithia has been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by Anti-Drug Special Task Force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

A Mohali court had earlier rejected Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, has also been issued against the former Punjab minister.

Mr Sidhu also appeared to take on his own party's government, asking the gathering whether they are getting cable TV connection at Rs 100 per month.

"There may be many announcements. Are you getting cable at Rs 100? Are you getting sand free of charge, its (sand) price is Rs 3,700-4,400 (trolley)...," he said.

"This is why I am telling you it will not work with mere talks. It will come with a policy and budgetary allocation... it won't work with 'jugaad'," the Congress leader said.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced that the charges for cable TV connection had been fixed at Rs 100 a month.

Batting for his 'Punjab model' of governance, Navjot Sidhu said if it gets clearance from the party leadership, a sand trolley will be available at just Rs 1,000.

He said this time, either he will stay or the sand and liquor mafia will stay.

"Punjab's land is being looted even today, and the state is being mortgaged," he alleged.