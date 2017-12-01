FIR Against Hardik Patel For Holding Rally Without Permission

A complaint has been registered against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and his aide Tushar Nandani for allegedly violating the election code of conduct by holding a rally without permission.Rajkot (West) election officer P R Jani, in his application to the Malaviya Nagar police station, said that despite the district authority denying permission, Hardik Patel addressed a rally in Rajkot on November 29, 2017.Mr Jani alleged that Mr Nandani had sought a permission to hold a "get-together" for Patidar residents of ward number 8,9 and 10, which the community leaders were going to address."However, it was brought to our notice that on the same day, at the same time and at the same venue, PAAS had sought a permission to hold `Maha Kranti rally'. We rejected both the applications citing (apprehension of) law and order disturbance," Mr Jani said."Despite the rejection, PAAS organised a rally, which was attended by over 15,000 people and Hardik Patel addressed it," the complaint said.Inspector M D Chandravadiya said that police have registered a case against Hardik Patel and others under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience of government official's orders)."We have sought video recording of the event and accordingly further action would be taken," the police official added.