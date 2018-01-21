FIR Against 3 UP Cops Who Refused Help To Dying Teens In Saharanpur The Dial-100 service has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure better policing through increased number of vehicles, painted in black. The vehicles help respond to emergency after distress calls.

The incident in Saharanpur was captured in a three minute video and has gone viral on social media. Saharanpur: An FIR has been registered against three police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district for refusing to take two wounded teenagers to a hospital allegedly because they did not want blood stains in their vehicle, a senior police official said today.



The delay led to the death of Arpit Khurana and his friend Sunny, both aged 17.



The two were on their way home on Friday night, when they lost control over their motor-bike and it crashed into a pole in Beri Bagh area.



Saharanpur SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said the the three policemen have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the accused policemen, he said.



On the basis of a complaint by an eyewitness, the FIR was registered against the policemen at Janakpuri police station late last night.



Locals rushed to the scene and pulled the teens out of a drain they had fallen into after the crash.



The teenagers were seriously wounded, the SP said, adding that the residents then informed the police on the 'Dial 100' service.



They said the policemen who reached the site refused to take the wounded persons in their vehicle to a hospital.



The Dial-100 service has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure better policing through increased number of vehicles, painted in black. The vehicles help respond to emergency after distress calls.



The policemen reportedly refused because the blood of the injured teenagers would stain their vehicle, the SP added.



The residents then took the teenagers to a hospital in an autorickshaw but doctors there declared them 'brought dead'.



The three policemen - Indrapal Singh, Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar - were suspended over the alleged incident, the SP said yesterday.



