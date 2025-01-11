Finfluencer Abhishek Kar In Trouble Over Remarks On Assam, Posts Video Apology

Financial influencer Abhishek Kar, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, has posted a public apology over his remarks on "tantric practices" in Assam. His apology followed a call for action by the Assam Chief Minister's Office for making "unacceptable comments" about the state in a podcast.

"A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation," said the CMO sharing an image of Mr Kar.

GP Singh, the Director General of Police, replied within minutes: "Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken."

Within hours, Mr Kar posted his video apology below the CMO's post and said he had asked the podcaster to remove that particular clip that has offended people.

Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn't to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents dont happen again 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KUFIkele1o — Abhishek Kar (@Abhishekkar_) January 10, 2025

"Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn't to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents don't happen again," he wrote alongside.

In the video, Mr Kar was seen with folded hands, saying that he owes an apology for a recent podcast that has hurt the sentiments of the people. "I did not do it intentionally, neither wanted to create chaos, but that is how it panned out. I am so sorry if anyone got hurt," he added.

He said he would be more careful while depending on secondary sources of data before speaking on public platforms.

Mr Kar is a popular financial influencer, or finfluencer, who often speaks about investment and startup-related topics on various podcasts. He has nearly 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel while his Instagram page boasts nearly 3 million followers.

On a podcast by entrepreneur Riya Upreti earlier this week, Mr Kar claimed that some women in Assam's Mayong could turn a human into a goat using supernatural powers. They could also turn it back into a human and have sex as part of tantric practices, he had claimed.