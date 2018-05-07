Find Ways To End Cycle Of Violence In Kashmir, Says Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said a way out has to be found to end the violence which is consuming young lives in the state

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said the youth must learn to value their lives Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked the centre to find a "middle path" for ending the cycle of violence in Kashmir valley. Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including a top commander and a university professor were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.



Five also civilians died during clashes near



"The tragedy in which five civilians were killed yesterday is very painful. I appeal to government of the country to find a way for ending this bloodshed," Ms Mufti told reporters at the reopening of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar as part of the traditional Darbar move practice.



She asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially parents, to value life. "Allah has given us life to live it well, not to embrace death at 18 or 19 years of age," she said.



Ms Mufti said a way out has to be found to end the violence which is consuming young lives in the state.



"The stones and guns are in the hands of the poor. We have to find a middle path to ensure that these boys do not get killed and our army men and policemen also do not get killed," the chief minister said.



In a statement on Sunday, Ms Mufti had said, "It sounds very depressing to note that our state is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence who could otherwise be utilised for a positive contribution to the state."



The chief minister said political issues need political intervention. Ms Mufti reiterated her stand that issues in Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved only through a sustained dialogue between all stakeholders.



With inputs from PTI



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked the centre to find a "middle path" for ending the cycle of violence in Kashmir valley. Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including a top commander and a university professor were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.Five also civilians died during clashes near the encounter site "The tragedy in which five civilians were killed yesterday is very painful. I appeal to government of the country to find a way for ending this bloodshed," Ms Mufti told reporters at the reopening of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar as part of the traditional Darbar move practice.She asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially parents, to value life. "Allah has given us life to live it well, not to embrace death at 18 or 19 years of age," she said.Ms Mufti said a way out has to be found to end the violence which is consuming young lives in the state."The stones and guns are in the hands of the poor. We have to find a middle path to ensure that these boys do not get killed and our army men and policemen also do not get killed," the chief minister said.In a statement on Sunday, Ms Mufti had said, "It sounds very depressing to note that our state is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence who could otherwise be utilised for a positive contribution to the state." The chief minister said political issues need political intervention. Ms Mufti reiterated her stand that issues in Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved only through a sustained dialogue between all stakeholders. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter