Financial Power Of Armed Forces' Vice Chiefs Raised By 5 Times

In March, the vice chiefs were granted additional powers to carry out specific procurement to ensure operational preparedness.

"The ministry has enhanced the financial powers of the three vice chiefs from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, thus effecting a five-time increase for augmenting procurement of arms and ammunition and upgrade of defence preparedness," Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told reporters today.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the Defence Ministry to simplify and streamline the procedures and decentralise decision-making through delegation of powers.