Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Infrastructure Pipeline Report: Highlights

The country today has a compilation of projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore and in next few months, we will reach 300 lakh crore target, the finance minister said

It is the first time in the country that we have infrastructure development pipeline: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala today launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline Report. Ms Sitharaman said that Rs 102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Projects will help make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

While addressing the media Ms Sitharaman said, "In line with the announcement made by PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019, a task force was formed to identify projects to make infrastructure investment worth Rs 100 lakh crore for the next five years."

Here are the highlights of the report:

  • Infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years. This is the first time in the country that we have infrastructure development pipeline
  • We had constituted a task force for Infrastructure investments four months ago. Several working groups suggested many reform related steps that aim to look at various aspects of the financial sector. 
  • A task force identified Rs 102 lakh crore worth of projects after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months
  • In the next few weeks, another 3 lakh crore worth of projects will be added.
  • The projects identified are in sectors such as power, railways, urban irrigation, mobility, education and health
  • There are 100 lakh crore infrastructure investments
  • Both centre and state together have spent Rs 51 lakh crore in the last 6 years.
  • We intend to launch the NIP coordination mechanism comprising centre and states
  • As part of the NIP mechanism, the centre's share will be 39%, states share 39% and private sector will be 22%. Expect pvt share to increase to 30% by 2025.
  • There will also be an annual supplementary report issued every year
  • In 2020, the Annual Global Investor meet will be organised, the first edition of which will be held in the second half of the coming year
