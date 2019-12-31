Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Infrastructure Pipeline Report: Highlights

It is the first time in the country that we have infrastructure development pipeline: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala today launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline Report. Ms Sitharaman said that Rs 102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Projects will help make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

While addressing the media Ms Sitharaman said, "In line with the announcement made by PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019, a task force was formed to identify projects to make infrastructure investment worth Rs 100 lakh crore for the next five years."

Here are the highlights of the report: