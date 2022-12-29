Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Discharged From Hospital: Sources

Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted for a stomach infection, sources said. (File photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from AIIMS hospital in Delhi today,three days after she was admitted for a stomach infection.

The 63-year-old BJP leader was admitted around noon on Monday.

Ms Sitharaman had on Saturday attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

Ms Sitharaman had also paid floral tributes to former prime pinister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi on December 25.