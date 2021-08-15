Final Air India Flight Out Of Kabul Expected In Delhi Tonight: Sources

Air India's last flight out of Kabul, the capital of strife-hit Afghanistan, expected to arrive in New Delhi tonight, sources have said. The airline's three-times-a-week flight to Kabul remains uncertain now, given the Taliban terrorists' tightening grip over that country, they said.

A charter flight to Kabul was cancelled earlier today, sources said.

The Taliban terrorists entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul today as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter and a government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration. A senior interior ministry official told Reuters that the rebels were pouring in "from all sides" into the city but gave no further details.

A spokesman for the terrorist group said it was in talks with the government for a peaceful surrender of Kabul.

The Taliban appear to have gained an upper hand ever since the US-led forces withdrew the bulk of their remaining troops over the past month as Afghanistan's military defences collapsed.