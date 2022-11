The head of the jury of International Film Festival in Goa has slammed the movie 'Kashmir Files', calling it a "propaganda" and a "vulgar movie". Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said they were "shocked" at the content.

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

It has been praised by the ruling BJP and has been declared tax-free in most BJP-ruled states.