'There Will Be Heartburn For Some': B Bommai On Karnataka Ticket Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said the Congress's "40 per cent commission" charge against his government is "a figment of imagination" and challenged his critics to produce "one solid case" of corruption.

"These are still allegations. I am challenging all my adversaries - come out with one case, a solid case against our government and we will do the perfect inquiry. We won't spare anybody. 40% is just a figment of imagination," Mr Bommai told NDTV in Shiggaon, where he filed his nomination papers to contest the May 10 election.

Mr Bommai, a three-time winner from Shiggaon, campaigned there today with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep and BJP president JP Nadda.

"There is a very good relationship between me and the people of my constituency. The enthusiasm of people wherever I go shows the BJP will come back with a thumping majority despite some leaders leaving the party. In spite of all these rumblings, people are with us, the workers are with us," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Bommai, who replaced the BJP's Karnataka giant BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in 2021, said the recent exit of top leaders would not impact the party. Among those who have quit the BJP is former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, a powerful Lingayat leader, who has joined the Congress.

"The BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji have certain principles. There will be some kind of heartburn for some. It is natural. But our party has the capacity to digest all this. Our strength is the people, our strength is the direction of Modi ji," he said.

He also slammed the opposition Congress, which has been targeting his government over allegations of bribery and commission. "The Congress has lost its credibility. Another name for the Congress is corruption. They don't have any moral right to talk about it," Mr Bommai said.

Election results for Karnataka will be announced on May 13.