Fierce Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

A fierce encounter is going on between the security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar (file)

A fierce encounter is going on between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, sources said. The gunbattle began after the security forces launched an operation in Kishtwar's Chatroo, sources said.

The same terrorists involved in the ongoing encounter today are linked to another encounter in Doda in July, when four soldiers including an officer were killed in action, sources said.