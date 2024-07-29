Few Doctors, Nurses In Relief Hospitals, Bhopal Gas Survivors Suffer

A poignant statue commemorating the Bhopal gas tragedy - a child clinging to its mother -- stands near the infamous Union Carbide factory. Dutch artist Ruth Waterman sculpted this statue in 1985, moved by the tragedy and her parents' deaths in a Nazi gas chamber. Forty years on, thousands of survivors of Bhopal tragedy continue to suffer, their health deteriorating with insufficient medical care. Nearly half the allotted posts of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in gas relief hospitals lie vacant, despite orders from the state High Court and the Supreme Court to appoint staff.

Of the 1,247 posts in gas relief hospitals - only 749, a little over half, are filled. On May 16, 2024, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department advertised for 46 specialists and 69 medical officers. On June 27, 2024, the Health Services Directorate ordered the posting of only 15 medical officers including 5 specialists.

Since then, many doctors have been informally told that these orders have been cancelled.

Sources reveal that some doctors were informed by the Cabinet Minister that their selection order was void. Dr Pratap Singh whose wife was selected, asserted that many doctors applied for deputation, but the selection process stalled without explanation.

Despite a High Court directive on November 30, 2023, threatening contempt proceedings against top officials for failing to fill vacancies, little progress has been made. The Health Department's May 16 advertisement yielded only 15 appointed doctors, and even that list was halted.

The absence of specialist doctors, including anaesthesiologists, hinders surgical procedures in gas relief hospitals. Medical Minister Rajendra Shukla said, "Gas relief hospitals receive regular appointments. We aim to resolve these issues."

"Fifteen doctors have been appointed across eight hospitals, and more appointments will follow within ten days," said state minister Vijay Shah.

On the ground, little has changed.

Noor Jahan, a resident of Arif Nagar, struggles with severe health problems. "My young son died due to the gas; he was just two years old," she recalled. "Now, I have knee pain, diabetes, and blood pressure issues. The hospitals have long queues, no doctors, and no medicines," she said.

Displaying medical reports from a private hospital, Kammo Begum, another survivor, said, "I suffer from headaches and walking difficulties. Waiting for hours in a government hospital is beyond my capacity".

Meena Panthi, who lost her entire family in the tragedy, shared her frustration. "I have heel pain and breathlessness. The Gas Relief Hospital only prescribes medicines from a distance, they never conduct thorough examinations," she said.