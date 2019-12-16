Pune Students Denied Permit For Signature Drive Against Citizenship Law

The amended citizenship law has triggered protests in various parts of the country (File)

Police on Sunday denied permission to a group of students to hold a signature campaign in Pune on Monday against proposed implementation of the amended citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing "law and order".

Permission was also denied to members of the Assamese community for holding a peaceful protest against the new legislation.

Santosh Rasve, a student from Fergusson College, said a group of students had sought permission from Deccan Gymkhana police to hold a signature campaign.

"Our signature campaign was scheduled to take place on Monday, however, the police on Sunday denied us the permission citing law and order," he said.

A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying the permission was denied in view of maintaining law and order situation in the city.

The amended citizenship law has triggered protests in various parts of the country, especially in Assam and West Bengal and Delhi where agitations had taken a violent turn.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the NRC will be implemented across the country.