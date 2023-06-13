'Felt The Shaking?': Query Floods Twitter As Tremors Jolt North India

Several took to Twitter to share visuals of fans and other objects shaking due to the quake.

Delhi and adjoining areas felt tremors this afternoon. The tremors lasted for a few seconds and struck moments after 1.30 pm. There was no immediate report of any damages yet. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Several people took to Twitter to share the update. Twitter was flooded with "anyone else felt the earthquake" queries.

Felt it. A tiny one. And I thought the furniture moved on its own for a second or two. Didn't realise that it is due to the #earthquake — Carona Mohapatra (@carona_m) June 13, 2023

who else felt the shaking? #earthquake — Ayush Rawat (@rawat1425) June 13, 2023

I just sat to watch my the devil wears Prada at my home and felt the jolts #earthquake — Damini Gaur (@GaurDamini) June 13, 2023

Videos shared online showed a chandelier and a ceiling fan swinging under the impact of the earthquake.

Delhi witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

