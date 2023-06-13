'Felt The Shaking?': Query Floods Twitter As Tremors Jolt North India

Delhi and adjoining areas felt tremors this afternoon. The tremors lasted for a few seconds and struck moments after 1.30 pm. There was no immediate report of any damages yet. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
Several people took to Twitter to share the update. Twitter was flooded with "anyone else felt the earthquake" queries.
Videos shared online showed a chandelier and a ceiling fan swinging under the impact of the earthquake.
Delhi witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.