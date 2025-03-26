"Felt So Bad": Customer As Injured Delivery Agent Forced To Climb Stairs

An injured delivery agent was forced to take the stairs to the fourth floor of a building after the lift wasn't accessible to him and the customer had the "do not call" option activated on the app.

In a Reddit post titled, "Felt Bad for the Delivery Guy After This", the user claimed their building had a keycard-operated lift that nobody could access without a sensor key. When the delivery agent found the lift inaccessible, he took the stairs despite having an injury in his leg.

The original poster said when the delivery agent asked why the lift wasn't working, they said: "Just like that."

When the agent informed the user about his injury, he "stopped him, dropped him via the lift, and asked why he didn't call me. I would have come to pick up the order".

"Bro said I had the "Do not call" option selected. I felt so bad for him," the user concluded.

People on the platform criticised him for not being aware of the app setting and exacerbating the delivery agent's injury.

One user commented, "You know your building doesn't give access to delivery boys and still you turned off the call option. You are only feeling bad because he was injured."

Another user wrote, "Give him a good tip and turn on the call option so it doesn't happen again."

"But your society building doesn't have another lift for delivery guys?" commented another.

In another story about a delivery agent, a Zomato executive in Noida was found eating a customer's order. When asked, he said he picked up the order at approximately 2:00 pm., but the customer was unresponsive when he arrived at the delivery location.

He ate the food after being told by Zomato to mark the order as delivered.