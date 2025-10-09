"I Was Crying": Meghalaya Flight Attendant Recalls Racial Abuse In Delhi

It was a regular evening errand that turned into one of the most distressing nights of her life. Rittu Marak, a 27-year-old flight attendant from Meghalaya's Garo Hills, said she faced racist abuse not once but twice within an hour in Delhi's Kamla Nagar.

"I had gone to Kamla Nagar for some work and was heading back around 9.30 pm," she told NDTV.

"I was hungry and looking for food when a group of men on a scooter passed by. One of them shouted 'ching chong' and they all laughed. I was shocked - these were grown men, who looked educated. It hurt more because it came from people who should know better," she said.

Shaken and alone, Marak booked a cab and decided to head home. But the harassment didn't stop there.

"At the metro, another man entered the coach and said 'ching chong China'. Everyone laughed again. It was the second time in an hour. I was crying by then, but no one said a word. No one from the northeast was around to support me," she said.

Marak came to Delhi two months ago after living in Bengaluru for three years. She said she never faced anything like this before. "Bengaluru always felt like home. I never imagined something like this would happen in the capital city," she said.

A video of her ordeal that she posted on social media was shared widely. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted about it, saying such discrimination "must stop."

"I'm receiving a lot of love and support now," Marak said. "I didn't expect the video to get this kind of attention. I want to thank Kiren Rijiju sir - at least one minister stood up for me. So many people have reached out saying they've gone through the same pain."

On why such racism persists, she pointed to a deep-rooted ignorance about India's diversity.

"It's a lack of education and awareness. Parents should teach children about India's diversity, that we're different but also equal. Back home, we were taught moral values in school. There used to be a picture in our textbook showing children from different communities holding hands. That taught us respect, empathy, and unity. That's what's missing here," Marak said.

Her message to others who might be facing similar issues: "Your safety comes first. Don't confront if it's not the right time or place. Stay safe, then speak up. Silence shouldn't mean acceptance."

For Marak, the incident has left a mark - but also a mission. "I just hope people realise we're all Indians. Racism isn't just hurtful - it's dehumanising. And it's time it stops."