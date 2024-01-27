'Feeling Proud And Grateful': Aman Gupta Shares Glimpses Of State Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Aman Gupta took to social media to share a series of pictures.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of popular gadget brand boAt, found himself among dignitaries and leaders at the prestigious state dinner hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day. Taking to social media, Mr Gupta expressed his gratitude and pride for the experience, sharing a heartwarming note and pictures capturing his interactions with prominent figures from various fields.

"We are 75 years old, and this Republic Day was unlike any other," wrote Mr Gupta, reflecting on the significance of the event and invitation. "This Republic Day didn't involve me driving to India Gate with my family. Instead, it was an honor to be invited to the State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan to celebrate India's historic 75th Republic Day."

— Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) January 27, 2024

"The invitation leaves me feeling proud and grateful but also makes me more aware of the responsibility I have as an entrepreneur. Sharing the frame with the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff, I felt grateful to all of them and our soldiers for protecting our nation. I realized that we entrepreneurs also wear an imaginary uniform-one that represents our responsibility to serve the economy and grow Brand India," the Shark Tank judge wrote.

The post was shared around 10 hours ago and has accumulated over 100,000 likes on Instagram and X. Moreover, the share has elicited numerous comments from various individuals.

"That's so nice of you, Amanji. It's great to know that you realized and acknowledged the responsibility you entrepreneurs have in making our country great," commented a user.

"Hearty congrats, sir... Very happy to see the growth your company has achieved," wrote another user.