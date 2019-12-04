'Feel Embarrassed...': States To Nirmala Sitharaman Over GST Compensation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to release GST compensation as soon as possible

It is embarrassing to come and ask for money, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was told by counterparts from six states at a meeting in Delhi today. Finance Ministers from Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi met Ms Sitharaman over delayed transfer of compensation arising from losses incurred by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. Under the Constitution Amendment Bill states had been guaranteed compensation, for a period of five years, to offset shortfall in tax revenue after GST subsumed 17 different central and state levies.

The Congress had raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha last week. The opposition party said continued delay in payments to states could result in salaries not being paid on time and stoppage of development work.

"We had an open and frank discussion with the Union Finance Minister over unreleased compensation (August and September) for states. The question also includes compensation for the next two months... so it is up to November. We are facing issues... can't close jails, schools and hospitals. We need to pay pensions... states have many responsibilities," Manpeet Singh Badal, Punjab Finance Minister, told reporters after the meeting.

"We can't come to Delhi every day... don't feel good and we feel embarrassed. Those who ask for money are not taken seriously...Government of India is under obligation to pay," he continued.

GST comprises nearly 60 per cent of tax revenues of states. Many states are already facing deficits up to 50 per cent of the total GST. As a result, states are facing acute pressure on fiscals with some already resorting to overdrafts.

Earlier this week the centre announced that GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crores for the month of November. This marked the eighth time, since GST was launched, that collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. State GST contribution was Rs 27,144 crore.

Highlighting the availability of funds, Manish Sisodia, who holds the Finance portfolio in the AAP government that rules Delhi, said there was an estimated Rs 50,000 crore waiting to be distributed. He said they had not offered explanations why it had not been disbursed.

"Money from cess is Rs 50,000 crore and it is there... don't know why it has not been given. Finance Minister has not said why. In past three months Delhi is due Rs 3,600 crore and bigger states are due more," he said, pointing out that the centre had a legal obligation to the states.

The six Finance Ministers who met Ms Sitharaman said that while they were not given a timeline regarding the release of funds, she did assure them that action would be taken.

With input from ANI