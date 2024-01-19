Feeding Cows, Sleeping On Floor: PM's 11-Day Ritual Ahead Ram Temple Event

Recently, PM Modi undertook pilgrimages to key temples across the country.

Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day ritual, immersing himself in rigorous rites and temple visits.

The ritual has seen the Prime Minister adhere to a disciplined routine, sleeping on the floor, consuming only coconut water, and engaging in daily acts of devotion such as Gau-pooja and feeding cows.

Recently, the Prime Minister undertook pilgrimages to key temples across the country. Temples like Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi, and Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala, serve as not just religious landmarks but also locations mentioned in the epic Ramayana.

PM Modi has also taken part in the Swachh Teerth campaign, a cleanliness initiative aimed at temples nationwide. The initiative gained significant momentum when, on January 12, PM Modi himself cleaned the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik.

Celebrities and common citizens alike have responded to the Prime Minister's call, making #SwachhTeerthCampaign a top trending topic on social media platforms.

Prime Minister Modi said today his government is inspired by Lord Ram's principles of governance.

"Modi's guarantee means 'guarantee puri hone ki guarantee'. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Solapur after laying the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the state.

