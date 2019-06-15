Happy Father's Day 2019: Best Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Messages And WhatsApp Status

2019 Father's Day: Messages, quotes and images you can share with your father today.

Father's Day is a day you wish to spend only with your dad, like best pals. Take him out for a drive, go, watch his favourite movie, get him a surprise gift, listen to his favorite songs or simply cook some special meal for him this Father's Day! Cherish this beautiful bond of love with care and love for your dad. Mark your calendar for June 16 and spend quality time with your father. Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2019: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Message, Status

To the man who made me dream and never let me lose sight of my goals. I am what I am because of you, Pa. I love you, dad. Happy Father's Day!

I have gone through so many ups and downs in my life, but you have always stood by me like a rock. Sometime I wonder what I have done right to deserve a father like you. Love you, dad. Happy Father's Day!

Father's day messages you can share with your father.

You have been my biggest cheer leader, even if I fared okay. The selfless love that you have always showered on me is my greatest strength to carry on. Thank you, pa, for everything. Happy Father's Day!

Fathering is not something that a perfect man does, it just perfects him. I am blessed to have a perfect father in you, papa. Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2019: Happy Father's Day, to the best dad in the world.

Any man can have a child, but it takes a special kind of man to be a father. You are special, dad. Super special. Happy Father's Day!

Even if I try my entire lifetime, I can never repay what you have done for me, dad. My biggest pillar of strength and my only constant. I love you million, zillion, gazillion. Happy Father's Day!

I have grown up seeing you and I have always wanted to be like you. Like your reflection... I am still long way to master that, have some very tall shoes to fit in. But I won't quit, just like you never give up. You are amazing, dad. I love you. Happy Father's Day.

Father's Day is every day for me. Love you, dad.

My best pal, my super cute bunny, my cushion to cry on, the best hugger in the world... Papa, you are a blessing and I absolutely adore you. Happy Father's Day!

Love you today, love tomorrow, love you forever! Daddy, you are super cool! I just want to dance, travel and spend my lifetime in widening your toothy smile. Love you loads. Happy Father's Day!