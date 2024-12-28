Father, Son Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Retired Merchant Navy Officer In Maharashtra

A man and his teenage son have been arrested for allegedly killing their relative, a retired merchant navy officer, over property in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The father-son duo poisoned Kalyan resident Mukesh Shyamsunder Kumar (62) to death on August 11. They stuffed his body in a bag and dumped it near Kalyan-Nagar road on August 14, said police.

Though police were informed about the body on August 15, they could not identify it immediately as there was a delay in filing a missing complaint concerning Kumar, whose children live abroad.

Inputs recently received by head constable Prakash Sahil of Thane rural police led cops to Varap village, where Kumar's cousin Ajaykumar Mishra lives.

Police questioned Mishra and his 17-year-old son who confessed to killing the retired merchant navy officer, the official said. The two was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, Mishra invited Kumar to his place under some pretext and poisoned him to death to grab his property. He and his son then dumped the body, stuffed in a bag, three days later.

While Mishra is in police custody, his minor son has been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi, the official said.

