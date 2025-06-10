FASTag, Kilometer-Based New Toll Policy Soon: Sources

The government will soon come up with a new toll policy that would provide relief to people travelling on expressways and national highways across the country. Sources said under this policy, FASTags and cameras will be installed at every toll booth and toll will be directly collected from the bank.

Also, the toll will be charged as per the number of kilometres travelled, sources said.

Under the new system, the cameras installed at the toll booths will help log the number plate of every car and the money will be collected from FASTags.

The new toll policy will be economical and more convenient than the current system, sources said. It would provide relief from daily hassles and long queues at toll booths.

