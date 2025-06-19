FASTag Annual Pass Scheme: From Activation To Validity, All You Need To Know

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday introduced a FASTag-based annual pass, which is going to benefit the users. The minister said that the "transformative" step by the government will enable people to travel on a very large scale without any fuss.

What is FASTag?

It is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making cashless toll payments. The device is pasted on the windscreen of the vehicle and helps the users to directly make payments from the account which is linked to the FASTag. With the help of FASTag, commuters can save fuel and time as they don't have to stop at the toll plaza.

FASTag Annual Pass Scheme

What is the validity, and who can apply for it?

The FASTag-based annual pass will be issued from August 15 at a price of Rs3,000. It will be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The pass is valid only at National Highway and Expressway fee plazas. The process remains standard on toll plazas under state highways or local authorities, with the application of regular toll rates.

The pass will be available for non-commercial private vehicles only, such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

How to activate the FASTag-based annual pass?

The pass will be activated on the exiting FASTags. There's no need to buy a new one. Mr Gadkari revealed that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.

How will it benefit the users?

The regular users could save up to Rs7,000 annually, according to the ministry, as the average toll cost drops from Rs50 to Rs15 per trip. The minister said that this policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," he added.