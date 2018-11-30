Farooq Abdullah Extends Kashmir's Support To Farmers Mega Rally

Farooq Abdullah urged people to join hands to overthrow the BJP government in the elections.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah extended his support to farmers, who have gathered to press for their demands, and urged people to join hands to overthrow the BJP government in the upcoming elections.

The national conference leader joined several leaders from the opposition parties at Jantar Mantar in the national capital where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Mr Abdullah, in his address at the venue, said Kashmir was a part of India and would always remain a part of it, and added, "Kashmiris are standing with farmers and support them in their rights".

"We all know your plight. We know how you spend everything on your farms and when you do not get the right produce you have to starve. The farmers' movement to Delhi is a wake up call for the government," he said.

He also said the Muslims were not against the Ram temple.

"Muslims are not against the temple. The hatred that is being spread by the government that Muslims are against the Ram Mandir is not true. Whenever elections come, these people remember Ram," he said.

"They (BJP) want to divide India on communal lines. We are 70 per cent Muslims (in Kashmir) and we will live and die for India. Your worries are our worries and we are standing with you. Elections are coming, let us stand together and not let them divide us and let us overthrow them," he said.