'Fake News, Tracing Rumour-Mongers': Punjab On 'Closing' Petrol Stations

Social media posts on shutting down petrol pumps in Punjab to disrupt the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day are fake, the state police said today and warned that strict legal action will be taken against people spreading the rumours.

The cyber crime cell of the Punjab Police said they have started proceedings to take action against the accused.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Public Relations and New Age Media Amardeep Singh Rai said that the state government has not issued any directive to shut petrol pumps in Punjab.

The officer added that notices are being sent to social media giants Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to remove the post which is fake and unauthorised.

"The cyber-crime cell has also been tracing the rumour mongers who made this post viral on social media platforms and appropriate legal action will be taken," Mr Rai added.

Over 300 Twitter handles have been traced to Pakistan that have been created to disrupt and hijack the tractor rally by farmers protesting the central government's new agricultural laws, the Delhi Police claimed on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers have been allowed to hold the tractor rally - "Kisaan Parade" - on three routes in the national capital tomorrow. More than 3,000 volunteers will be on duty across the city as the rally starts at 10am.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting the centre's three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.