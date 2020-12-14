Farmers To Go On Hunger Strike Today As Protests Escalate: 10 Facts

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm, they said. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday he will fast along with farmers. "I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers' protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Mr Kejriwal said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused the opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws. "When reforms are undertaken it will benefit farmers in the long run. But in the short run, some may face difficulty. We know we can achieve no gain without difficulties," the Union Minister, who has held several round of negotiations with farmers' representatives, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Sunday, Delhi-Jaipur was closed for a few hours as farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana started marching towards the national capital. More than 4,000 policemen were on duty in Gurgaon and Faridabad to stop the march.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction -- one of the key organisations leading the farmers' protest -- saw discord on Sunday over the opening of a highway from Noida to Delhi, a day after Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, the president of the organization, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The UP unit chief of the BKU (Bhanu) Yogesh Pratap, who was holding a sit-in protest on the Chilla road for the last 12 days, disagreed with the decision.

The farmers' call to intensify the agitation came on Saturday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured: "Reforms will help draw investment in agriculture and benefit farmers."

The government has tried to engage leaders of the farmers' organisations with even Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepping in for talks, offering changes to the laws and written assurances, but the demonstrators have held their ground.

Voted through parliament in September with little debate, the laws only give an additional option to farmers to sell their produce, the government argues, but small farmers fear that once big corporate players enter the market, they will lose guarantees on prices.

A petition was filed on Friday in the Supreme Court by the Bharatiya Kisan Union that sought repeal them. The top court has already issued notices to the centre on a batch of petitions challenging the laws.