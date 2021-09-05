Farmers Resolve To Continue Protest At Mega Gathering In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Farmers from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and other areas are attending the meet.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws held a mega meeting at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, today, where they reiterated their resolve to continue with the protest. "They (the Centre) said only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see how few are protesting. Let us raise our voices so it reaches the ears of those sitting in parliament," speaker after speaker declared from the dais.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, who is attending the meeting, tweeted that the administration did not give permission to shower flower petals from a helicopter over the gathering.

"Wearing a lot of garlands. The people have given me a lot of love and respect. We wanted to salute and welcome the people by showering flowers on them. DM, ADG, City Magistrate, Principal Secretary. CM -- everyone was informed, but they are not giving permission! What is the danger to the government with respect to farmers?" read a rough translation of his Hindi tweet.

Farmers from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and other areas are attending the meet, which, the organisers said is the largest in the nine months since the protest started.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the farmers'' agitation -- said the "mahapanchayat" will prove that the agitation has the support of "all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and all sections of the society".

"The ''mahapanchayat'' of September 5 will make the Yogi-Modi governments realize the power of farmers, farm labourers, and supporters of the farm movement, the farmers' union said.

Thirty-two farmer unions from Punjab have demanded that the state government withdraw cases against protestors by September 8. If the cases are not withdrawn, the farmers will hold a bigger protest, the unions have said.