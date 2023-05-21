Narco Test Of Wrestling Chief, Parliament Protest: Farmers Back Wrestlers

Farmers organised a sarvkhap panchayat in Haryana's Meham.

Hundreds of farmers gathered in Meham, a town in Haryana, on Sunday to express their solidarity with the wrestlers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, for alleged sexual misconduct.

The farmers' meeting, which was attended by representatives of various khap panchayats and farmer organisations, passed a resolution demanding that Mr Singh undergo a narco test and face legal action for his accusations.

The farmers also announced a series of events to escalate their agitation, including a candle march at India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday at 5 pm.

They said they will organise a mahila mahapanchayat, or women's council, at the new Parliament House next Sunday - the same day it is supposed to be inaugurated.

A final decision on the future course of action will be taken there, they added.

The farmers' groups also pledged to support the protesting wrestlers whenever they call for assistance, regardless of the time.

The farmers' meeting came amid heightened security measures in and around Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers had revived their sit-in protest last month.

The police said they had deployed multi-layer barricades, CCTV cameras and additional personnel to prevent things from getting out of hand.

They also said they had intensified checking of vehicles entering Delhi from its borders.

The wrestlers have accused Mr Singh of sexually harassing seven of them, including a minor, and have demanded his arrest and removal from his post.

The wrestlers had warned that they might take a "big decision" at the meeting if their demands are not met by then.

The sexual harassment allegations against Mr Singh had surfaced in January, sparking protests from wrestlers demanding his arrest.

After several months of campaigns, two FIRs were registered against Mr Singh based on the complaints filed by the wrestlers.