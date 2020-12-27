Farmers' Protests Live Updates: Farmer Unions' Protest Continue At Delhi Borders

The protesting farmer unions have asked the government to meet and hold discussions.

Farmer Protest Live Updates: The protesting farmer unions on Saturday asked the government to meet and hold discussions on the new farm laws on December 29 (Tuesday). The request came as 40 farm unions held a meeting today to chalk out their future course of action and take a decision on holding talks with the centre as the deadlock continues over the new laws.

They also met on Friday to discuss the government's latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock over the three contentious agricultural laws.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests: