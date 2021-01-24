In Maharashtra, Thousands Of Farmers March To Join Farm Laws Protest

Farmers across India have been protesting the centre's agriculture laws since late November

Thousands of farmers from in and around Maharashtra's Nashik - among tens of thousands across India who are protesting against the centre's agriculture laws - began converging on Mumbai this morning ahead of a massive rally at the city's Azad Maidan on Monday.

Dramatic visuals showed a sea of farmers - many of whom were waving flags and carrying banners - snaking their way through the roads of the Kasara Ghat region between the two cities.

Although the farmers will cover the majority of the 166 km journey in vehicles, an aerial video of the foot march through Kasara Ghat presented a powerful reminder of the scale and intensity of the agitation against the centre's controversial laws.

The marching farmers - who have gathered under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha - are expected to reach the state capital in a few hours.

They will participate in a rally at Azad Maidan, at which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to attend, before marching to Raj Bhavan 0 Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's official residence.

The Nashik farmers' march comes two days before the headline-grabbing tractor rally on January 26 - Republic Day - planned by farmers camped out around Delhi since late November.

It is unclear if this lot of farmers will join thousands of others from the Nashik region who, last month, left to join the Delhi protesters. Back then a Kisan Sabha leader told news agency PTI that farmers from 21 districts of the state were on their way.

Over a thousand tractors are expected to take part in the Delhi rally, which will be held on Ring Road (which encircles the city), and permission for which has been sought from Delhi Police.

On Saturday, the farmers claimed said had already received permission but this was swiftly contradicted by the police . "Farmers have not given us any route in writing. We will let you know once we receive a route in written," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told NDTV.

A decision is expected this evening.

The centre, which has held 11 failed negotiations with the farmers, is against the rally; it told the Supreme Court the event would be an "embarrassment for the nation".

A request to the court to halt the rally was turned down, with the decision left to the police.

The court had earlier upheld the farmers' right to hold a peaceful protest.

Protesting farmers have turned down a proposal by the centre to suspend the laws for 18 months. They continue to insist - as they have since their protests began 60 days ago - that all three laws be scrapped and that the centre provide legal guarantees for MSP (minimum support price).

The centre, which is equally insistent that the laws will benefit farmers, has said it will offer only written guarantees for MSP and that the laws will remain, although it is open to amendments.

With input from PTI