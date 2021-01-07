Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Take Out Tractor March Against Farm Laws

The farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws near Delhi border points (File)

Amid tight security, thousands of farmers today started their tractor-march from protest sites near Delhi border points against the three agriculture laws.

Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that farmers participated in the march with over 3,500 tractors and trolleys.

According to the protesting farm unions, this is just "rehearsal" for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will be move into the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers started the tractor march around 11 am and moved towards Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway amid heavy deployment of Delhi Police and Haryana Police personnel.

The tractor march, led by senior BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, moved towards Palwal.

The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmer groups stuck to their demand for the repeal of three laws, while the government listed out various benefits of the new acts for the growth of the country's agriculture sector.

Here are the Live Updates from the farmers' protest:

Jan 07, 2021 11:51 (IST) Women take out tractor march, Randeep Surjewala tweets video



महिला ट्रैक्टर मार्च !



बनी रहे ये ताक़त,

झुकाएँगे किसान की ड्योढ़ी पर अहंकारी सरकार!#TractorMarchDelhi#FarmerProtestpic.twitter.com/5eZR7TPwLL - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 7, 2021

Jan 07, 2021 11:44 (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said farmers should have waited till the next round of talks, scheduled for January 8, before giving a call for tractor march on the national capital.



"It is not correct to call for any movement when the talks are underway. Farmers should have waited till January 8 talks with the Centre before calling for tractor march. Last two rounds of talks had ended on a positive note and we are hopeful for a solution in the next round," Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP said speaking to ANI.

Taking a dig at the Congress and its government in Punjab, Hussain said that people in Punjab and the Central government, both know the role of the state government in farmers protest.



"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has failed to establish the law and order situation in the state," he accused.



