Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers Reject Tweaks On New Farm Laws, To Step Up Protests

The government's proposal to amend three new farm laws have been rejected by the agitating farmers who said they would step up protests. The protesting farmers have been saying these laws would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers.

The plans involve closure of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, boycott of Reliance malls and capture of toll plazas. By December 14, there will be a full-scale protest across the country, the farmers said.

Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests: