Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Block Transport Of Produce Outside Villages In 7 States

Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10-day protest. (PTI)



13:00 (IST) As cost of vegetables has risen by 50 percent in Punjab, farmers have been protesting in Barnala and other parts of the state. They have also said they will park 500 tractors before the deputy commissioner to protest against rising diesel prices.

The farmers who have called for the 10-day long protest will observe 'Gaon Bandh' from 1 June to 10 June and June 5 as Dhikkar Divas, June 6 as Saheed Sahadat Divas, June 8 as Asahyog Divas and June 10 as Bharat Bandh.

12:54 (IST) Farmers in Faridkot throw their produce, demand loan waiver



Punjab: Farmers in Faridkot throw their produce and hold back supplies like vegetable, fruits and milk from being supplied to cities, demanding farmer loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/fefveQLHqo - ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

The farmers of seven states have organised a protest for the first ten days of June on the first anniversary of farmers' protest in Mandsaur during which five protesters were killed in police firing. The agitation is to protest the police firing that took place on June 6 last year. Many farmer organisations across India have called for "Gaon bandh" from June 1-10 during which no farm produce would be allowed to be transported outside villages.