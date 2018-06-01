Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Block Transport Of Produce Outside Villages In 7 States

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 01, 2018 13:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Block Transport Of Produce Outside Villages In 7 States

Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10-day protest. (PTI)

New Delhi:  The farmers of seven states have organised a protest for the first ten days of June on the first anniversary of farmers' protest in Mandsaur during which five protesters were killed in police firing. The agitation is to protest the police firing that took place on June 6 last year. Many farmer organisations across India have called for "Gaon bandh" from June 1-10 during which no farm produce would be allowed to be transported outside villages. 


Here are the live updates of the farmers' protest:




Jun 01, 2018
13:00 (IST)
As cost of vegetables has risen by 50 percent in Punjab, farmers have been protesting in Barnala and other parts of the state. They have also said they will park 500 tractors before the deputy commissioner to protest against rising diesel prices.

Jun 01, 2018
12:56 (IST)

The farmers who have called for the 10-day long protest will observe 'Gaon Bandh' from 1 June to 10 June  and June 5 as Dhikkar Divas, June 6 as Saheed Sahadat Divas, June 8 as Asahyog Divas and June 10 as Bharat Bandh.

Jun 01, 2018
12:54 (IST)

Farmers in Faridkot throw their produce, demand loan waiver



No more content
Comments

Trending

farmers' protest madhya pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................