Farmers' Tractor March Today, Delhi-Noida Border Braces For Massive Jams

Noida Police have issued an advisory ahead of the march.

Ahead of the planned tractor march organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today, the Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters of potential disruptions and diversions in the Delhi-Noida border region.

The BKU plans to conduct a tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, stretching from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida. To ensure the safety of the event, the police have implemented prohibitory orders under Section 144 and deployed additional personnel at key entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida.

The farmers' bodies have planned to take the tractor march through the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.

To manage the anticipated traffic disruptions, the Noida Police has outlined specific measures in their traffic advisory. Vehicles traveling from Chilla border to Delhi can use the Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15, while those coming from the DND border can use the elevated route via the Film City flyover in Sector 18. Similarly, vehicles from Kalindi border can navigate through Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.

For commuters using Yamuna Expressway, the advisory suggests using alternative routes and opting for the metro to minimise inconvenience. Goods vehicles on specific routes will face restrictions, and drivers are advised to consider alternative paths to reach their destinations.

The Delhi police yesterday lifted portions of the barriers at the Singhu and Tikri borders as the farmers decided to halt their proposed march towards the national capital.

The SKM has announced to observe 'Quit WTO Day' today, demanding that the Centre pressurise developed countries to keep agriculture out of the World Trade Organization discussions.