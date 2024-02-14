Farmers Flag Paramilitary Crackdown On March, Minister Warns Of 'Politics'

Police are locked in a face-off with the marching cops on the Punjab-Haryana border. Reuters

As the farmers' mega march to Delhi entered its second day, both the Centre and farmer leaders stuck to their guns, with a breakthrough nowhere on the horizon. While Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda asked the farmers to ensure that the common man does not face problems due to the protest, farmers leaders flagged the security forces' action against the protesters on Delhi borders.

Speaking to the media this morning, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said the farmer unions need to understand that no hasty decision can be taken that draws criticism in the future.

"We should keep in mind all aspects and discuss this. The farmers need to ensure that normal life is not disrupted. I think no solution can be found by doing anything that creates inconvenience for the common man. Such actions only create hurdles in finding a solution. I urge them to maintain a conducive atmosphere for dialogue," he said, adding that the Centre will continue to hold constructive talks with the farmer unions.

"I will also urge the farmer unions not to get influenced by politics. The government is committed to farmers' welfare," he added.

On Congress's announcement that it will bring a law to guarantee MSP if it returns to power, the minister said, "It's not that Congress was not in the government. They were there for a long time, but they did not do it. They have a habit of making false promise."

Thousands of farmers are marching to the national capital in a mega protest. They are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, a debt waiver and a pension scheme, among other benefits.

Several rounds of meetings between government representatives and farmer leaders have failed to find a way out of the impasse.

The farmers' march to Delhi has been blocked at the Haryana-Punjab border, with security forces in no mood to let them pass. Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders for a month and cement barriers, tyre deflators and sandbags have been deployed to stop the farmers' march. Yesterday, security personnel used tear gas shells and water cannons against the farmers, leading to injuries.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told the media today that this is the first time paramilitary forces have been used against farmers. "They are using tear gas, rubber bullets. The government should accept our demands or let us protest. This is our democratic right. Our agitation is peaceful and we will win," he said.