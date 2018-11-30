Farmers' Protest Challenges PM Modi Ahead Of 2019 Polls: Foreign Media

More than 30,000 people from about 200 farmer organisations reached the protest ground in Delhi. (AFP)

Thousands of farmers protested in New Delhi, demanding debt waivers and remunerative prices for crops, underscoring challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces before national elections next year.

As many as 30,000 people representing about 200 farmer organisations reached the protest ground on Thursday more than 4 kilometers from parliament in the heart of the capital. They plan to march to the parliament today.

The farmers are demanding a special session of parliament to ensure minimum crop prices and a nationwide waiver of farm loans amid rising costs of fertilizers and agricultural inputs.

Keeping a key election promise made in 2014, PM Modi earlier this year approved a 50 per cent return over the cost of production. Still, prices of crops including rice, pulses and oil seeds in some wholesale markets are below the government-set rates. Lower prices, combined with inadequate government purchases, have triggered the protests.

"The calculation of support price that the government fixes is erratic and erroneous," said Darshan Pal, a rice and wheat farmer from Punjab, who is participating in the protest. "The government should include actual rent of land, interest on capital invested and skilled labor rate while calculating the cost of cultivation of various crops."

The government's procurement agencies, which are mandated to purchase agricultural commodities at guaranteed rates to support prices, buy only a small portion of total output, leaving millions of farmers across the country at the mercy of middlemen.

Protests May Swell

Some farmers traveled for more than 2,000 kilometers from different parts of the country to reach Delhi to participate in the two-day protest, which is expected to swell to 100,000 people by today, according to Raju Shetty, a member of parliament from Maharashtra, who is participating in the protest.

About 800 million people of India's 1.3 billion depend directly or indirectly on farming, with agriculture accounting for about 16 per cent of the economy. The country is the world's top grower of cotton and the second-biggest producer of wheat, rice and sugar.

Farmers fetched about Rs 360 billion ($5.2 billion) less last crop season due to lower market prices of commodities including rice, corn, cotton, soybean and some pulses, than what they would have received by selling at government-set minimum purchase prices, said Avik Saha, a member of political party Swaraj Abhiyan, while marching with protesters in Delhi.

"We want PM Modi to waive our loans because banks are attaching farmers' properties," said Kumar Ramaswamy, 49, a farmer from Tamil Nadu. "We should be paid a fair price for our produce."