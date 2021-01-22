'Ball In Your Court Now': Centre After Farmers Say No To Farm Laws Pause

Farmers have been protesting the centre's agriculture law since late November (File)

The eleventh round of talks between the centre and farmers protesting the agriculture laws ended Friday evening as the previous ten - in a stalemate - with farmer leaders refusing once more to accept the centre's latest proposal - to put the controversial laws on hold for a year-and-a-half.

Furthermore, unlike earlier talks, no date was set for the next meeting, with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar telling farmers "all possible options have been given" and that "ball is your court now". Mr Tomar also told reporters he was "sad" because those leading the negotiations from the farmers' side did not seem to have "farmers' welfare at the heart of (their) talks".

"Talks remained inconclusive as farmers' welfare was not at the heart of talks from the unions' side. I am sad about it... We asked them to reconsider our proposal as it is in the interest of farmers and the country," Mr Tomar was quoted by news agency ANI.

More ominously, Mr Tomar also suggested the centre would be ready for another round of talks only if the farmers wanted to discuss the suspension of the laws, indicating a hardening of the government's stance over a protest that broke out in late November.

"Today's meeting was was only 15-20 minutes... no discussion was held. Government said we have done maximum we can do... if you (the farmers) want to go forward, tell us by noon tomorrow and we will arrange a new meeting," Hannan Mollah of the All India Kisan Sabha told NDTV.

Mr Mollah played down suggestions the centre's latest proposal - seen by many as a reasonable compromise - could divide what has been a strong stand by the farmers so far.

"I don't think so... 95 per cent of farmers are still united... maybe five per cent is not (but) we are together in this. Today we will discuss and see if we can come to an agreement," he added.

The farmers continue to insist - as they have since their protests began nearly 60 days ago - that all three laws be scrapped and that the centre provide legal guarantees for MSP (minimum support price). The centre, which says it will offer only written guarantees for MSP, this week followed up on the Supreme Court order halting implementation of the laws and suggested the 18-month stay.

"We told the government we will not agree to anything other than repeal of the laws" Darshan Pal, a farmer leader with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, told news agency PTI after today's meeting.

"We conveyed our position clearly... we want repeal of the laws and not suspension," Rakesh Tikait, a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, added.

Irate farmer reps also said they were made to wait for over three hours for talks to resume after the two sides broke for lunch, and accused the centre of disrespect. One leader told PTI that the centre had spent less than 30 minutes in face-to-face talks today.

The farmers also said that they will now intensify their agitation, including holding the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 - Republic Day.

The farmers have reiterated that the Republic Day tractor rally - which the centre told the Supreme Court would cause embarrassment for the nation" - would continue as planned. They also turned down a request from the Delhi Police to cancel the rally.

Earlier this month, the farm laws were put on hold for at least two months by the Supreme Court, which named a special committee discusses the issue with all sides in that time.

The farmers, however, did not accept the committee, saying all four of its members are pro-government. One of the members stepped down a day after being named.

With input from ANI, PTI