Farmers, Cops Clash Yet Again In Haryana, Barricades Knocked Down

Karnal Farmers' Protest: Visuals showed protesters pushing away the barricades:

In yet another instance of clashes between farmers and police, chaos broke out in Haryana's Karnal this morning amid protests against a BJP event. Barricades were knocked down despite huge police presence.

The face-off in the midst of sloganeering was captured in visuals that showed a huge crowd of the demonstrators. Situation remained tense as policemen tried to stop the protesters.

Farmers in many parts of Haryana, who have been protesting against the controversial farm laws, have maintained they won't allow any events by the ruling BJP. Today's protests erupted against the event in Karnal's Indri.

Haryana has seen several instances of protesting farmers' face-off with the police since the protests began last year against the farm laws.

Last month, at least 10 people were injured after the state police lathi-charged a group as traffic was blocked on a highway while the demonstrators headed towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

A controversial video showing IAS officer Ayush Sinha asking policemen to ensure tough action against protesters led to widespread criticism and a stalemate - between the demonstrators and the state government - that continued for more than a week.

"We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads," Mr Sinha was heard saying in the video. He was sent on a month-long leave and a probe by a former judge was launched against him.

Today, the state government also told the Supreme Court that "sincere efforts are being made to remove the blockades from inter-state roads and National Highways" but a resolution is yet to be reached.

"Blockades can't happen perpetually," the Supreme Court said.

