Farmers 'Backbone' Of India, Fighting For Rights: Actor Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made the comments during her visit to Shimla. (File)

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela backed the farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws, saying they are the backbone of the country and fighting for their rights.

The 26-year-old actor said this during her visit to Shimla.

"The farmers are backbone of the nation. I support farmers as they are fighting for their rights," she said.

The 26-year-old actress said she enjoyed her stay in Shimla and would like to visit the place again.

"People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent," she added.

Born on February 25, 1994, the Bollywood actress shared two pictures of skiing in Shimla district on social media with the caption: "What a way to start my birthday month!"