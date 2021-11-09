Farmers To March To Parliament On Nov 29, 'Will Sit Wherever Stopped'

Farmer unions said they will hold a sit-down protest wherever they are stopped.

Farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, have decided to march to Parliament on November 29 - shortly after their protest at the Delhi border completes one year. The decision was taken today by the nine-member committee of the United Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of farmers' unions.



On November 29, farmers from Ghazipur border and Tikri border will leave for Parliament House on their tractors. They said they will hold a sit-down protest wherever they are stopped.

The farmers had warned that they would escalate their protest if the government does not revoke the controversial farm laws by November 26.

"The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the protest site with solid fortifications," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had tweeted on November 1.