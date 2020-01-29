Jagan Reddy Faces Trouble From Family, Cousin Goes To Court Over Murder

Former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Narreddy has publicly expressed doubt about the "conduct" of several people in connection with the murder of her father -- not sparing even the Chief Minister, her cousin YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Jagan Reddy had earlier demanded a CBI investigation in the murder. (File)

Hyderabad:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing embarrassment from within his family with his cousin going to the High Court in connection with the murder of her father in March last year.

Jagan Reddy's uncle, former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Kadapa a little before elections in the state. His daughter Sunitha Narreddy has publicly expressed doubt about the "conduct" of several people, not sparing even the Chief Minister, her cousin.

Sunitha Narreddy has questioned the investigation into the murder by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police and questioned why her cousin has not handed over the case to the CBI after coming to power.

Just after the murder last year, Jagan Reddy - then opposition leader -- had demanded a CBI investigation insisting that local police could not be trusted on then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's watch.

Ms Narreddy has asked why a second SIT was constituted and why the probe is now headed by a Superintendent of Police instead of the Additional Director General of Police. Senior police officer Abhishek Mohanty, who headed the probe earlier, has gone on long leave.

She has also pointed fingers at several family members in connection with her father's murder.

