Family Of 4 Killed In Madhya Pradesh As Truck Collides With Car

The police said the truck driver fled from the spot but was later arrested. (Representational)

A couple and their two children were killed after the car they were traveling in was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, in Jeet Nagar locality, the police said on Thursday.

Satyam Upadhyay (41), his wife Manika (38) and their daughter Ishani (10) died on the spot shortly before Wednesday midnight, senior Maihar police official Himali Soni said.

Sneh, the eight-year-old son of the couple, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning, she said.

After being hit, the car got stuck to the truck and was dragged for some distance, Ms Soni noted.

According to her, the victims were returning to their residence in Maihar -- where Upadhyay ran a mobile shop -- from Satna city, after shopping, when they met with the accident, about 40 km from the district headquarters.

The police official said that the truck driver fled from the spot and was later arrested from a nearby area where he was hiding after the incident.